Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Melius Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.41.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.