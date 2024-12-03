Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 25,688 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $489.53 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $510.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

