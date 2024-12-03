Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,072,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $57,149,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 322.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 207,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $265.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $269.40. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,020,702.44. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $51,359,580. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

