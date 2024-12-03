Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 4,912 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 292.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $7,812,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 634.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 1.0 %

Chemed stock opened at $566.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $577.81 and its 200 day moving average is $565.04. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $523.33 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $3,978,798. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

