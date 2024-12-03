Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,566 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.