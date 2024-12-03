Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $369.11

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $369.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Pool Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of POOL opened at $375.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,196,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

