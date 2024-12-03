Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $37.72

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.72.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,401,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 172.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 841,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.93.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
