Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $89.23

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 0.7 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.