Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,491.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $777.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

