Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 155,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

