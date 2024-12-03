BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,779 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $222.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average of $218.45.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

