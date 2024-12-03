BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

