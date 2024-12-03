BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.20.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.29. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.62 and a twelve month high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

