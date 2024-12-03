BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,086 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on MNST
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monster Beverage
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.