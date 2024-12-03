BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Humana by 124.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana stock opened at $293.09 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $502.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average is $329.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

