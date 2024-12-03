Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRFS

BRF Stock Performance

BRF Increases Dividend

BRFS stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from BRF’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.8%. BRF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 216,693 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.