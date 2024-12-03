BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.37 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 2,612,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.86.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,998,222.89. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

