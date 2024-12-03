BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
