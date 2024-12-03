BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06. 12,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 67,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

