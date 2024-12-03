BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06. 12,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 67,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
