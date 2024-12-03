Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Blue Horizon BNE ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32.
About Blue Horizon BNE ETF
The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.
