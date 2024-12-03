Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.06. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 1,711,147 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,777,216.86. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

