Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.