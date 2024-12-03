Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 214,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 166,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Black Iron Trading Down 10.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

