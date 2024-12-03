Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bit Origin Stock Down 4.4 %

BTOG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,661. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.