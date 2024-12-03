BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Down 11.2% in November

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,490,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 20,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,804. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

