BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 204.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of BILL worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 826.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 24.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth $2,626,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.28.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.2 %

BILL stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $94.28.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

