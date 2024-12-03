Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 13.7 %

NASDAQ BETR opened at 13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of 11.90 and a one year high of 45.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.74.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

