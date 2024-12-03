Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Better Home & Finance Stock Down 13.7 %
NASDAQ BETR opened at 13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of 11.90 and a one year high of 45.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.74.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
