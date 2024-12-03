Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471,815 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

