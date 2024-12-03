Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 299 ($3.78) price target on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 336 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
