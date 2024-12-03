Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 299 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 336 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.47. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

