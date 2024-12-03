Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON FAN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 557 ($7.05). 219,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 584.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 525.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,652.38 and a beta of 1.36. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 380.60 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 624 ($7.90).

Insider Activity at Volution Group

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 101,261 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($7.82), for a total value of £625,792.98 ($792,042.75). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £12,880,000 ($16,301,733.96). 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

