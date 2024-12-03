Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $11.42 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.76 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.48 and a 200-day moving average of $230.91.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

