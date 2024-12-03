Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 814.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,001 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,981 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

