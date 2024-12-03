Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $219.02 and a one year high of $285.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average is $255.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

