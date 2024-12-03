Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8,995.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,352 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 482.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $141,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 28.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE NJR opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

