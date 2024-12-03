Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $9.23 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2,924.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,887 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

