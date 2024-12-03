Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 109,040 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1,001.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.06% of Masco worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Masco by 850.8% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Masco stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

