Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF remained flat at $41.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Bellway has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.00.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

