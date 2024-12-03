BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,228,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,903,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,540,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after buying an additional 296,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

