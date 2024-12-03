Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 1,328,414 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $15,760,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 282.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.86. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. This trade represents a 24.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

