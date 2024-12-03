Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 380 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

