Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

