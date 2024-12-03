Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 36,660 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $36.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $545.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 21.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

