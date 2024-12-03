Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $20.25. Bandwidth shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 131,515 shares.

Specifically, CEO David A. Morken sold 15,410 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $327,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,714.46. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $220,870.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,297.20. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $90,479.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,435.70. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.