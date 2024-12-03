Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,345,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 2,068,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.9 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

