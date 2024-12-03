Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BILL were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 377.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BILL by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This trade represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

