Bamco Inc. NY Sells 53,930 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,930 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in AAON were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 65.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,569,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AAON by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AAON Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,348.42. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,357. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

