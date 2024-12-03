Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,321 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Prologis by 10.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

