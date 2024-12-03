AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AvidXchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.00 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $63,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,193.74. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $146,265. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,733,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after buying an additional 10,046,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,339,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 54.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after buying an additional 1,586,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 569,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.