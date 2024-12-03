Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 730,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 204,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
