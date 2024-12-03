AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. AT&T also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.970-2.070 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

